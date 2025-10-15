Big changes to an intersection completed in West Portal, after fatal crash.

A group of West Portal residents dressed up in polka dots, just like the new artwork near the Muni station. It was a part of new spaces for bicyclists and pedestrians.

"Look around us. It's colorful. It's open. We don't have a health hazard anymore, of feces and vomit all over the place," said a West Portal resident.

Elected officials gathered to mark the completion of the West Portal Station Safety And Community Space Improvements Project. Lenox Way was made into a one-way street. Also, only buses and trains are allowed to go straight through the intersection at West Portal Avenue and Ulloa Street, not cars.

"It makes it safer for all the kids at the elementary school and for the library and playground. Also, for all the people crossing the street going to West Portal from Muni," said Myrna Melgar, District 7 Supervisor.

But several local business owners, like Grace Shim say it's impacted them.

"Our neighborhood is a lot slower. It has diverted a lot of traffic away from this area," said Grace Shim of BullsHead restaurant.

Shim says there is also less foot traffic and more people ordering from DoorDash and Uber Eats. She pays a commission on that.

"The commission ranges from 22% to 30%. That is a lot," said Shim.

The streets project began after 79-year-old Mary Fong Lau crashed her SUV, killing a family of four at a bus shelter near the library in March of last year.

A non-profit Livable City is raising money for a memorial. It's going to be in the courtyard at the library, in honor of the family. Organizers say it will be a bronze statue with four pillars, representing the four family members who died.

Lau has been charged with four counts of vehicular manslaughter. She pleaded not guilty.

The District Attorney has said there was no evidence of driver impairment and no evidence that the vehicle malfunctioned.

Lau is also facing a civil lawsuit on behalf of the family. Her next court date for the criminal case is on October 28th.