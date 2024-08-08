Big Lots plans to close 10 stores in the Bay Area

article

Discount retail chain Big Lots is closing 75 stores across California and a handful of them are in the Bay Area.

In June, Big Lots reported a net loss of $205 million in the first quarter ending in May. Net sales fell 10%, totaling $1 billion in its first quarter, according to the company's website.

President and CEO Bruce Thorn admitted that the company's sales had taken a hit.

"While we made substantial progress on improving our business operations in Q1, we missed our sales goals due largely to a continued pullback in consumer spending by our core customers, particularly in high ticket discretionary items," he said.

Stores closing in the Bay Area

Big Lots has 109 stores in California and 75 of them are shuttering, though an official closing date has not been announced.

Here is a list of Bay Area stores that are expected to close, according to their website.