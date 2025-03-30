Expand / Collapse search

30 homes flooded after water pipe bursts in San Jose apartment building

Published  March 30, 2025 6:14pm PDT
Fire crews responded after 30 homes flooded when a water main burst in a San Jose apartment building.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Dozens of residents were displaced Saturday after a water pipe burst, flooding at least 30 units at a San Jose apartment complex, officials said.

The San Jose Fire Department responded to the flooding after a municipal water pipe burst on the building's fourth floor around 7:45 p.m. at a complex on Vista Montaña.

A restoration company assisted fire crews and accommodations were made to relocate impacted residents.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say what caused the pipe to burst or whether anyone was injured.

It's unclear when residents will be able to return to their units.

The Source: San Jose Fire Department

