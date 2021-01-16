Expand / Collapse search
Big Powerball drawing tonight, while Mega Millions headed to $850 million

Published 
Updated 40 mins ago
U.S.
Associated Press
Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time.

(KTVU and wire report) -- Two of the largest jackpots in U.S. lottery history are continuing to grow.

No one matched all six numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, which raises the jackpot from $750 million to an estimated $850 million for next Tuesday's drawing, making it the third largest of all-time.

Friday's numbers were 3, 11, 12, 38, 43, with a Mega Ball of 15 and would have marked the fifth-largest jackpot ever drawn.

Officials announced 8 tickets matched five winning numbers, with one of the tickets sold in California.

But lottery organizers have not yet revealed exactly where in the state that ticket was bought. It may be worth as much as $4 million.

Lottery players still have a chance to win big with Saturday's drawing for a $640 million Powerball top prize, the eighth-largest jackpot. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

It's been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game's top prize in months.

The listed jackpot amounts refer to winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 30 years. Winners nearly always choose cash prizes, which for Powerball would be $478.7 million. The estimated cash prize for the next Mega Millions jackpot is $628.2 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.