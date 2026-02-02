Big rig fire snarls traffic at MacArthur Maze

The Brief A tractor-trailer caught fire Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate 80 in Emeryville, causing major traffic backups near the MacArthur Maze. The fire was reported around 2:03 p.m. and was extinguished by crews; the cause has not been determined. For a moment, all westbound lanes of I-80 were blocked at I-880 and toward the Bay Bridge were blocked; no injuries were reported.



Traffic was heavily backed up Monday afternoon in the East Bay after a tractor-trailer hauling produce caught fire near the MacArthur Maze, authorities said.

Fire reported on westbound I-80

What we know:

The big rig was traveling on westbound Interstate 80 in Emeryville when the fire broke out, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 2:03 p.m.

Multiple lanes blocked

Why you should care:

The California Highway Patrol issued several traffic alerts as all lanes of westbound I-80 were temporarily blocked at Interstate 880 and the northbound Interstate 80 westbound ramp in Oakland at the MacArthur Maze.

All westbound lanes of Interstate 80 toward the Bay Bridge were also blocked.

However, around 3:55 p.m. CHP opened the first and second lanes of westbound I-80 to Interstate 580 and Interstate 880. The third lane remained closed.

No injuries reported

No injuries were reported.