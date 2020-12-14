'Fully engulfed' big rig crashes into Union City building

article

Fire officials responded Monday to a crash involving a 'fully engulfed" big rig truck and a building in Union City.

The blaze is located at Alvarado Niles Road and Central Avenue, according to a tweet from Alameda County fire shortly after 11 a.m.

The occupants of the vehicle were able to exit and the fire did not extend in the building, officials said.

It was not immediately clear if the vehicle caught fire before or upon impact with the building.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.