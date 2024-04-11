Big rig overturns on East Bay freeway ramp

The connection between I-238 North and I-880 South in Hayward has been shut this morning due to a crash that overturned a big rig truck.

The crash, which involved another car, happened around 1:30 a.m., officials said.

It's unclear when the important connection for commuters in the East Bay will reopen.

The truck needs to be gotten upright and its 80,000 pounds of cargo needs to be removed.

Fuel had been leaking from the truck's tank, but that has been stopped.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the collision.