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Big Sur’s Timber Fire: Rugged terrain challenges firefighting crews

By
KTVU FOX 2
Wildfires
Published August 13, 2026 2:14 PM PDT
Published August 13, 2026 2:14 PM PDT
Timber Fire: Big Sur's rough terrain challenges firefighters
Timber Fire: Big Sur's rough terrain challenges firefighters

Timber Fire: Big Sur's rough terrain challenges firefighters

 A wildfire burning along California’s rugged Big Sur coast has been difficult for firefighters to access and contain.

The Brief

    • The Timber Fire has burned 4,245 acres in Big Sur and is 7% contained, with rugged terrain and dry conditions making the firefight difficult.
    • Highway 1 is closed at Andrew Molera State Park, and evacuation orders have expanded to resorts and popular tourist destinations.
    • Crews are relying heavily on aircraft, while additional firefighters from Southern California are arriving to help battle the blaze.

BIG SUR, Calif. - A wildfire burning along California’s rugged Big Sur coast has been difficult for firefighters to access and contain.

Crews battling the Timber Fire, which broke out Sunday in Monterey County, are facing challenging terrain that has made it difficult to reach parts of the fire.

The Timber Fire has burned 4,245 acres and is 7% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Big Sur Timber Fire grows; Highway 1 closed
Big Sur Timber Fire grows; Highway 1 closed

Big Sur Timber Fire grows; Highway 1 closed

The Big Sur Timber Fire has grown to 4,000 acres affecting the summer tourist season and ahead of Monterey Car Week. Highway 1 is still closed in the Big Sur area.

Weather complicates firefight

What we know:

Cal Fire said thunderstorms Wednesday forced crews to ground aircraft, while dry conditions farther inland made the firefight even more difficult.

Even with a marine layer bringing moisture to lower elevations, firefighters are encountering much drier conditions along the upper ridges.

"The upper ridges along the fire line are not seeing that moisture at lower elevations. So crews that are working the fire line along Coast Ridge Road, they are seeing very drying conditions, much different than what crews are seeing down on the highway," Cal Fire said.

Because ground access to the fire remains challenging, Cal Fire said crews have been relying heavily on aircraft to fight the flames.

Related

Timber Fire burning in Big Sur evacuates popular destinations
article

Timber Fire burning in Big Sur evacuates popular destinations

A wildfire burning in the rugged mountains above California’s iconic Big Sur coastline is bringing another disruption to a community that has endured years of fires, landslides and closures along Highway 1.

Highway 1 closed

Local perspective:

The fire comes during the busy summer tourism season in Big Sur. Highway 1 is closed at Andrew Molera State Park.

Evacuation orders have been expanded to include luxury resorts such as Ventana Big Sur and Post Ranch Inn, as well as popular tourist destinations including Nepenthe.

With multiple wildfires burning across the West, firefighting resources are already stretched thin.

Cal Fire said firefighters from Southern California are arriving to help battle the Timber Fire.

The Source: This story was written based on information from Cal Fire. 

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