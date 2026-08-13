Big Sur’s Timber Fire: Rugged terrain challenges firefighting crews

The Brief The Timber Fire has burned 4,245 acres in Big Sur and is 7% contained, with rugged terrain and dry conditions making the firefight difficult. Highway 1 is closed at Andrew Molera State Park, and evacuation orders have expanded to resorts and popular tourist destinations. Crews are relying heavily on aircraft, while additional firefighters from Southern California are arriving to help battle the blaze.



A wildfire burning along California’s rugged Big Sur coast has been difficult for firefighters to access and contain.

Crews battling the Timber Fire, which broke out Sunday in Monterey County, are facing challenging terrain that has made it difficult to reach parts of the fire.

The Timber Fire has burned 4,245 acres and is 7% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Weather complicates firefight

What we know:

Cal Fire said thunderstorms Wednesday forced crews to ground aircraft, while dry conditions farther inland made the firefight even more difficult.

Even with a marine layer bringing moisture to lower elevations, firefighters are encountering much drier conditions along the upper ridges.

"The upper ridges along the fire line are not seeing that moisture at lower elevations. So crews that are working the fire line along Coast Ridge Road, they are seeing very drying conditions, much different than what crews are seeing down on the highway," Cal Fire said.

Because ground access to the fire remains challenging, Cal Fire said crews have been relying heavily on aircraft to fight the flames.

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Highway 1 closed

Local perspective:

The fire comes during the busy summer tourism season in Big Sur. Highway 1 is closed at Andrew Molera State Park.

Evacuation orders have been expanded to include luxury resorts such as Ventana Big Sur and Post Ranch Inn, as well as popular tourist destinations including Nepenthe.

With multiple wildfires burning across the West, firefighting resources are already stretched thin.

Cal Fire said firefighters from Southern California are arriving to help battle the Timber Fire.