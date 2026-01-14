Big Sur's Highway 1 to reopen

The Brief Highway 1 through Big Sur will fully reopen on Wednesday. Multiple slides kept parts of Highway 1 in Monterey County closed since 2023.



Highway 1 through Big Sur will fully reopen on Wednesday, after being closed for years.

Caltrans told the Big Sur Chamber of Commerce the slide area of Highway 1 will open in the afternoon, the San Francisco Chronicle first reported.

Multiple slides kept parts of Highway 1 in Monterey County closed since 2023.

One that affected this portion of road occurred in January 2023 near the remote southern coast of Big Sur. Then, in February 2024, before repair work was completed, a separate slide occurred nearby, the Chronicle reported.

The closure has hurt businesses in an area that heavily relies on tourism.