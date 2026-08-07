Billionaire offers $150M to 'fix' San Francisco

The Brief A billionaire is offering $150 million for the best ideas to help transform San Francisco. Former Sequoia Capital Chairman Michael Moritz and his wife are awarding the funds through their private family foundation, Crankstart, to organizations with a mission to revitalize the city. The effort, titled the "Boundless San Francisco" competition, will select up to three organizations to receive anywhere from $10 million to $50 million each to bring their visions to life.



A billionaire is offering $150 million for the best ideas to help transform San Francisco.

Former Sequoia Capital Chairman Michael Moritz and his wife are awarding the funds through their private family foundation, Crankstart, to organizations with a mission to revitalize the city.

The effort, titled the "Boundless San Francisco" competition, will select up to three organizations to receive anywhere from $10 million to $50 million each to bring their visions to life.

An informational webinar will be held on Aug. 18. Applications for the competition remain open through Sept. 11.