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Billionaire offers $150M to 'fix' San Francisco

By
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco
Published August 7, 2026 9:04 AM PDT
Published August 7, 2026 9:04 AM PDT
Billionaire offers $150M to 'fix' San Francisco
Billionaire offers $150M to 'fix' San Francisco

Billionaire offers $150M to 'fix' San Francisco

A billionaire is offering $150 million for the best ideas to help transform San Francisco.

The Brief

    • A billionaire is offering $150 million for the best ideas to help transform San Francisco.
    • Former Sequoia Capital Chairman Michael Moritz and his wife are awarding the funds through their private family foundation, Crankstart, to organizations with a mission to revitalize the city.
    • The effort, titled the "Boundless San Francisco" competition, will select up to three organizations to receive anywhere from $10 million to $50 million each to bring their visions to life.

SAN FRANCISCO - A billionaire is offering $150 million for the best ideas to help transform San Francisco.

Former Sequoia Capital Chairman Michael Moritz and his wife are awarding the funds through their private family foundation, Crankstart, to organizations with a mission to revitalize the city.

The effort, titled the "Boundless San Francisco" competition, will select up to three organizations to receive anywhere from $10 million to $50 million each to bring their visions to life.

An informational webinar will be held on Aug. 18. Applications for the competition remain open through Sept. 11.

San Francisco