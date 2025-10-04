Black Cowboy Parade brings history to life in West Oakland

The Brief The Oakland Black Cowboy Association held its annual parade and festival in West Oakland's DeFremery Park Saturday. The event – featuring pony and horse rides, a petting zoo, live music and local businesses – celebrates the contributions of black cowboys to the American West. There were concerns this year's event might not happen due to financial troubles, but it went on, in large part thanks to donations.



DeFremery Park in West Oakland transformed into the Wild Wild West on Saturday.

A West Oakland tradition

For the 51st year, the Oakland Black Cowboy Association put on the Black Cowboy Parade and Heritage Festival.

"A lot of our babies don't know it. In the beginning, there have always been black cowboys," said Oakland Black Cowboy Association treasurer Wilbert McAlister.

"A lot of African Americans were involved in coming from the East to the West and carving the route," said Oakland Black Cowboy Association president Royland Bailey.

The event – featuring pony and horse rides, a petting zoo, live music and local businesses – celebrates the contributions of black cowboys to the American West.

"When I was growing up in Michigan, I didn't know anything about black cowboys or nothing like that. And so once I came to California, I was kind of shocked. So every time I hear they're doing something, I try to come out and support," said Eddie Witherspoon of Oakland.

Donations from community help organization overcome financial troubles

Everything went smoothly on Saturday, despite initial concerns this year's event might not actually happen.

About a month ago, the organization was facing a $20,000 financial shortfall, after the group's former president allegedly mismanaged funds.

But people in Oakland and beyond stepped up in a big way, raising more than $32,000.

"I want to thank the community for helping us put this parade on," said McAlister.

That support means the world to longtime cowgirls like Mariah Ferguson of San Leandro.

"This community, the Black Cowboy Association, has meant a lot. Only because they look like me," she said.

Now, she says it's about inspiring a new generation.