'Chief is My Belief': Black history being made by firefighters in Alameda County

On the last day of Black History Month, KTVU is taking a look at the future through the eyes of the heroes we call firefighters.

Molly Williams, known as Volunteer 11, was the first known Black firefighter in the U.S., and a slave of a New York City merchant. Today, only 7% of firefighters are Black.

Another 7% are bi-racial and 4% are women, while 80% are white.

By sheer population, there should be twice as many Black firefighters and at least 12 times as many women.

Chief is My Belief

That's why Emeryville's Chief is My Belief has gone from one classroom of 30 students 12 years ago, to hundreds.

Chief is My Belief is all about inspiring belief in one's self.

"It really is looking at making sure that our youth knows how important [it is] to the future of this country and this community," said Alameda County Fire Department Chief Willie McDonald.

Alameda County Division Chief Randall West is glad to give back to the community as part of the Emeryville organization.

"I grew up in a neighborhood that wasn't so promising, and it's good to come back and give back to the community," West says. "So, one day, they might look at what firefighters [and] be like, ‘I remember him or I remember her for what they did, for what they told me.'"

Famed artist Shomari Smith donates art to the program.

"I know that the kids, for sure, with Chief is My Belief, you see inspiration all around and these people were from the same communities and they've come from similar types of families," said Smith.

The message is surely getting through.

Menna Gadallah wants to be a veterinarian.

"To me, it's always been like a program that shows that it doesn't matter what skin color or what gender you are, you can still make accomplishments despite the fact that you're different from others," Gadallah

The kids understand that dreams require real work.

"I've learned that it's not as easy as you think. It's really hard. There's a lot of pressure on you when you're on duty," said 6th grader Anfie Herrera.

West is touched to see the impact of the program.

"I am very happy and very touched by how this program has motivated our youth just to be better at what they want to do," West said. "Not if they want to become firefighters, but be better individuals and leaders in their communities."