The Brief Nia Imara is the first Black woman to earn a PhD in astrophysics from UC Berkeley Imara is melding her two passions, art and space, in her new book "Painting the Cosmos" Her nonprofit provides STEM tutoring to Black and brown youth



Dr. Nia Imara is celebrating the publication of her new book "Painting the Cosmos," her effort to answer big questions about the universe using her passion for art and physics.

Written in the stars

The backstory:

Curiosity has always driven Imara. The Oakland native wanted to pursue the answers to her big questions about space and the world around her, so she began studying physics and astrophysics.

"The meaning of life, how the universe began, is there life on planets beyond Earth," said Imara.

She broke barriers along the way, becoming the first Black woman to earn a PhD in astrophysics from UC Berkeley. She said she got used to not seeing many people who looked like her in her field. She is modest about the gravity of her achievement.

"I just hope that my experience and my accomplishments are going to help pave the way," said Imara. "For other young people, young women, young Black people who are interested in pursuing astrophysics where there may be barriers ahead of them."

Passion for art

Big picture view:

Dr. Imara realized science alone didn't fully answer her questions about the universe, so she turned to her other passion, painting.

"Art is so important because it speaks to my full humanity in a way that science wouldn’t be able to do, just by itself," said Imara.

Her talents and passions always remained in the same orbit, and drove her to write her new book ‘Painting the Cosmos.’ In the book, Imara explores the intersection of science and art with a focus on Black and brown culture. She includes some of her own paintings in the book.

"I go through various concepts, chapter by chapter, and I explore how both artists and scientists approach these ideas," said Imara. "Each and every one of us has the power to shape our reality to shape our world and to have a good impact on our world."

Giving back

What's next:

Imara is using her talents and perspective of the universe, to give back to the next generation. She started a non-profit called ‘Onaketa,' which provides free STEM tutoring to Black and brown youth.

‘We want to do our part to dismantle certain systemic barriers that get in the way of them fulfilling their full potential," Imara said. "STEM is a critical area for many of our students."

Her message to the rising stars and young scientists is simple: don't let anyone dim your light.

"I would say to young girls, dream big and use your dreams as your north star."

The Source: Interview with Nia Imara