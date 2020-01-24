Blast from the past: Niners fans 'too drunk to cope' in 1982

article

The San Francisco 49ers are no stranger to the Super Bowl.

When the team heads to Miami on Feb. 2, it will be the seventh time they’re heading to the big game.

And if history is any indication, the red-and-gold have won all but one of the games – the only time they lost was in 2013 against the Baltimore Ravens.

But other than that, the Niners trounced their competition in 1995, 1990, 1989, 1985 and their very first Super Bowl in 1982 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when they played at the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan, when Diana Ross sang the halftime song.

Of course, KTVU covered the game and the fan reaction. Here's a look back.

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-21, in Super Bowl XVI. Jan. 24, 1982

KTVU anchor Claud Mann says the 49ers fans were "boisterous" and involved in "heavy drinking." Jan. 24, 1982

KTVU anchor Randy Shandobil reports from a building above North Beach, saying "things have begun to turn ugly...the fans are too drunk to cope." He said fans were throwing bottles and shoving each other and there have been "dozens of arrests" followi Expand

Fireworks shot off in San Francisco after the 49ers beat the Bengals on Jan. 24, 1982.

An all-male crowd watches the Super Bowl in Macy's in the television department in San Francisco. Jan. 24, 1982

A fan watches the Super Bowl in a San Francisco garage. Jan. 24, 1982

These self-described "blue collar" workers and 49ers fans watch the Super Bowl on 11 televisions set up in a San Francisco garage because they couldn't afford to see the game at the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan. Jan. 24, 1982

KTVU reporter Randy Shandobil does a stand-up outside of the Starlight in San Francisco on Super Bowl day. Jan. 24, 1982

49er fans root on their team in the now-closed Starlight Room in San Francisco. Jan. 24, 1982

KTVU anchor Elaine Corral reports on the Super Bowl. Jan. 24, 1982