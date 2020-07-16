Blaze breaks out at Alameda County fire training center

In an ironic twist, an investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a fire training center in San Leandro.

The Alameda County Fire Department responded to its own training center at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

"There was heavy fire damage to a building that had been used as a locker room for the fire cadets who are in the training program," said training captain Brandon Buckley. "It is obviously a big loss for us as a department."

He said it was fortunate that the department just wrapped up the class of 2020 academy training.

Some of the graduates had some possessions inside.

The department is now trying to figure out how the fire started.