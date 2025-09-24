Blue Bottle is set to leave the iconic WC Morse building in Oakland’s Temescal district, The Oaklandside first reported.

The closure at 4270 Broadway is expected to occur on September 26, according to a sign on the café’s door.

Blue Bottle has occupied the historic former car dealership, directly across from Oakland Tech High School, since 2014.

Blue Bottle recently limited its hours and an employee told The Oaklandside's Nosh declining business made continuing unviable.

In addition, Blue Bottle employees at its four East Bay locations unionized in early August, becoming the first California locations of the coffee chain, which is owned by Nestle, to do so.