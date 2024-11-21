Nima Momeni trial: Friends say Bob Lee did drugs but was never violent

Several friends of slain Cash App founder Bob Lee testified Thursday as character witnesses in the Nima Momeni murder trial, saying although Lee did do drugs, he was never violent or aggressive while under the influence.

The testimony elicited by the prosecution sought to undercut the defense theory that Momeni acted in self-defense after Lee, while on a drug-fueled bender, came at Momeni with a knife.

Carlos Whitt and Kristina Champion each took the witness stand, saying they had worked with Lee in the past, were friends with him and had separately socialized with him, which included taking drugs together.

They say they never saw Lee acting aggressively, violently or erratically while he was on drugs.

Whitt testified Lee was "like a teddy bear" who was "incredibly affectionate and sweet" and "that those qualities were enhanced" when he was using drugs that included cocaine and ketamine.

A third friend, Lauren Weiniger, echoed those sentiments.

KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza says the testimony by Lee's friends will be carefully weighed by the jury.

"That will affect the jury, especially when they hear character evidence and say, 'Look, Bob Lee was a mellow guy, even when he was drinking, even when he was doing drugs. This guy didn't have a mean bone in his body,'" Cardoza said. "The jury will compare that to Momeni and his character and then ask themselves, well, why didn't the defense put on character evidence for Momeni?"

Outside court, Lee's brother Tim Oliver Lee said, "It was really cool to see three very great people stand up today and talk about their interactions with Bob, at the risk of themselves, at risk of their own reputations, at the risk of anything else. The defense tried to dirty them up as much as possible."

On Thursday, San Francisco Police Capt. Brien Hoo also took the stand to discredit a former fellow officer who had testified on Momeni's behalf.

Hoo said retired Insp. Steven Pomatto falsely claimed to have been a Navy SEAL while trying out for a tactical team in the department in 2004.

Pomatto had testified as a defense witness, telling jurors it was possible Lee had come at Momeni with a knife, bolstering Momeni's self-defense theory. The district attorney has vigorously attacked Pomatto's credibility.

Closing arguments in the trial will begin Dec. 2

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and Facebook.