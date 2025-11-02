Bob’s Donuts original SF location closes after nearly 70 years

The Brief Bob’s Donuts is closing the doors of its original store after about 70 years of serving sweets. The family-owned chain has three other locations, including one just down the street at 1720 Polk St.



Bob’s Donuts – one of San Francisco's most iconic donut shops – is closing the doors of its original store after about 70 years of serving sweets.

"It’s never easy to say goodbye," the donut shop said in a Sunday evening post on Facebook.

Rebekah Ahn, who is the daughter of Bob's Donuts current owners, told KTVU earlier in the year that the operators planned to close the location at 1621 Polk St. in favor of a larger spot just down the street at 1720 Polk St., which opened in February.

She added that the decision to close the original location was also due in part to the business not being able to come to an agreement on a lease with the building’s landlord.

"Although this is a bittersweet goodbye, we’re grateful to continue to be part of this special community at our new location," Bob’s Donuts said. "Thank you to everyone for the continued support throughout our journey, and we’re excited to see you at our new store."

Bob's Donuts first opened in the city in the 1950s, and the Ahn family bought the shop from the eponymous originator in the late 1970s. In addition to the new store on Polk Street, the family-owned donut shop already operates two other locations in San Francisco and Mill Valley.

"Bob’s has always been more than just a donut shop," the donut shop said in its post. "It’s a reflection of the incredible community around us. Over the years, we’ve been humbled by the kindness of our neighbors."