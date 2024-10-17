Bodies of Antioch mother, son found in 'advanced stages of decomposition:' police

article

A man was arrested after the bodies of his mother and half-brother were found at an Antioch home on Wednesday in "advanced stages of decomposition," police said.

Police did not identify the man, but they did book him at the Contra Costa County Detention Facility in Martinez on two counts of murder. He has not yet been charged.

In a Facebook post, police said they were called out on a welfare check to 2600 Fairmont Lane about 4:10 p.m.

When officers got there, they found the bodies of the mother and half-brother. Police did not say how long the bodies had been there, or where they were positioned in the house.

Police said that a man was trying to leave the home, and investigators "determined that the male murdered his mother and half-brother."

Police did not elaborate or give a motive, saying the deaths are still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

Fairmont Lane is composed of modest two-story homes with carports.

Anyone with information should call Antioch Police Detective Adam Duffy at (925)779-6884 or by email aduffy@antiochca.gov.