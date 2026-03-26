Body found face down in Santa Clara creek

Police in Santa Clara are asking the community for help investigating the death of a man found face-down in a creek in February.

On Feb. 14, just after 2:30 p.m., officers were sent to San Tomas Aquino Creek in Santa Clara after receiving reports of a possible body in the water. The person was later identified as Thomas Simpkins.

Detectives determined that Simpkins was last seen about a week earlier, on Feb. 8 at about 9:30 p.m. by Pruneridge Avenue and Lawrence Expressway. He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and red, white and black basketball shoes.

Investigators believe Simpkins walked away from the area and was last seen in the area of Homestead Road and Los Olivos Drive on Feb. 9 at about 1 a.m.

Detectives are asking the public to check any surveillance cameras on or around Feb. 9 at 1 a.m. in the area of Homestead Road and Los Olivos Drive. Anyone who sees anyone matching the clothing or description of Simpkins should please contact Det. Sgt. Bell at DBell@santaclaraca.gov.

Alternatively, those who wish to remain nameless can leave a message on the SCPD Anonymous Tip Line at (408) 615-4TIP (4847).