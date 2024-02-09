Body found floating in water near Oakland Coliseum ID'd

A man whose body was found in late January floating the water in Oakland near the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has been identified by the county Coroner's Office as 51-year-old Chio Chien Saetern.

His residence was undetermined.

Oakland police are investigating Saetern's death as a homicide but have released few other details about the case as of Thursday.

Saetern was found on Jan. 28 at about 4:30 p.m. near the 5400 block of Coliseum Way. The Alameda County Coroner is investigating his cause of death.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Oakland Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3728.