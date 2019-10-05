Body found matching description of missing 24-year-old woman off Lands End

The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday morning found a body believed to be a 24-year-old woman apparently swept out by strong currents in waters off Land's End the night before.

The body matching the woman's description was found by a Coast Guard helicopter crew about 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The location was a mile southwest of Mile Rock, off Lands End, the Coast Guard said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was reported missing Friday evening in the vicinity of Mile Rock Beach near Land's End.

Officials said she had gone to the beach with friends and went for a swim, but was apparently pulled out by the tide.

She was reported missing shortly after 8 p.m. Coast Guard air and boat crews, the San Francisco Fire Department and San Francisco police were involved in the search overnight.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences for what we know is a very difficult time for the family," Capt. Marie Byrd, Sector San Francisco commander, said Saturday.