Body found in Monterey County; investigation underway

A man was found dead in a field in unincorporated Salinas on Wednesday morning, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a caller found the body about 10 a.m. in a field near Highway 183 and McFadden Road in the unincorporated area of Salinas.

Police did not identify the man, and the exact manner of his death was not known.

The MCSO said no further information will be released until a forensic examination on the man’s body is conducted.