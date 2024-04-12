Body found on Caltrain tracks near California Avenue station

A person was found dead on Caltrain's tracks in Palo Alto on Friday morning, according to a spokesperson for the transit agency.

Around 9:20 a.m., southbound train No. 306 heading from San Francisco to San Jose was near the California Avenue station in Palo Alto when the crew noticed something on the tracks and was able to stop the train, then determined that it was the body of someone who had died, Caltrain spokesperson Randol White said.

Investigators are reviewing trackside video footage to determine when and how the death may have occurred. Trains have been able to move through the area, though the affected tracks remained closed for the investigation as of shortly after 11 a.m., White said.