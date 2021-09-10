Body found on shoulder of road in Castro Valley was victim of homicide

Alameda County Sheriff’s detectives on Friday said they need with a homicide investigation after a man's body was found in Castro Valley under suspicious circumstances.

Sgt. Ray Kelly said that a driver called 911 on Monday about 2:30 p.m. to say that they found a dead body on the shoulder of the road on Redwood Road at mile marker 2.95 in Castro Valley.

MORE: Body discovered in Castro Valley, foul play suspected

Kelly later told KTVU that the man appeared to be in his 20s or 30s. Kelly did not say how the man died.

Anyone who might have seen any suspicious behavior in that area around that time or has a video camera on their car is asked to contact Detective Erin Wilhelm, the case agent at 510-875-5883.