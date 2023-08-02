Bomb squad removes hazardous materials from San Pablo home of late UC Berkeley chemist

A bomb squad began investigating hundreds of boxes with several hazardous materials found at the home of a late UC Berkeley chemist on Wednesday afternoon in a San Pablo backyard shed.

The discovery of 1,000 bottles of an unknown substance at a home in the 900 block of Stanton Avenue - by the brother of the homeowner who died – prompted the evacuation of hundreds of residents in the area, Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesman Chris Toler said.

The evacuation was expected to last at least 24 hours, but likely be over by the end of Thursday.

Officials aren't saying what kind of hazardous materials were stored in the shed, or whether they are toxic or explosive.

Community members told KTVU that the late homeowner used to be a chemist who used to teach at UC Berkeley. According to county supervisor John Gioia, he had been collecting chemicals for 50 years.

More specifics weren't immediately known.

"They aren't basic household chemicals," Toler said, adding that they may not have been labeled or the labels had degraded with time.

Authorities were alerted to the situation after the homeowner's brother took chemicals to a recycling center and he was asked about where he got them, Toler said.

The brother is cooperating with the investigation, Toler said.

Neighbor Maribel Suarez said the homeowner died about six months ago and the home was empty for a while.

"The brother of the guy came over and started cleaning the house and I guess he found some biohazards," said neighbor Maribel Suarez.

Those unknown biohazards caused the immediate evacuation of the neighborhood between Giant Road, Miner Avenue, 11st Street and Palmer Avenue on Wednesday about 1 p.m.

Toler said officials wanted to give the bomb squad room to work as they transported materials away

The Contra Costa Community College gymnasium, at 2600 Mission Bell Drive, is open to evacuees.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

KTVU contributed to this report.