Bomb threat at Chabot Elementary follows weekend playdate

Chabot Elementary was evacuated on Tuesday morning after the school received a bomb threat that contained racists undertones, according to Oakland police.

Oakland police Capt. Lisa Ausmus said officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the K-5 school, located at 6686 Chabot Road in the Rockridge neighborhood, and evacuated the campus.

The bomb threat came in before the start of school, so only 30 students and staff were on campus.

Ausmus said the threat was emailed to the school's principal.

Students evacuated from the campus were reunited with their families, and school staff remained at a safe location, police said.

"I will say that the email had some racial undertones in it. And we’re currently investigating that right now. We have asked the FBI, and they’re going to come in and assist us with this investigation," Ausmus said.

Chabot Elementary is a predominantly white school in an affluent neighborhood.

The police captain would not go into detail about whom the email targeted.

News publication The Oaklandside noted that the timing of the bomb threat coincides with a series of inflammatory social media posts and hateful emails after the school community recently organized a playdate for BIPOC families at the school.

The wave of messages and comments might have been triggered by a right-wing social media account that described the event as a "race segregated 'playdate social' for all students except the white kids."

However, Sam Davis, Director of Oakland’s District 1 school board, explained to Oaklandside that the playdate was intended to foster racial equity.

Parent Tamila Jackson is part of Chabot Elementary's equity and inclusion group, which organized the Saturday event.

"They decided to start emailing us threats, asked if we wanted a race war, it was something mentioned of being locked in chains and released back in the jungle where we belong," Jackson said.

Oakland police confirmed that bomb threats were also made to two residences, but said they were not the homes of students or parents. They would not say if those homes were linked to school administrators.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office bomb squad executed a sweep of the school premises to determine it safe. The principal will decide whether to cancel classes for the day.