BOP director commends FCI Dublin staff, despite accounts of abusive behavior

In an interoffice memo sent to employees, Bureau of Prisons Director Colette S. Peters on Wednesday commended her staff for their "tireless efforts in facilitating the successful transition" of women from FCI Dublin.

Her six-paragraph note, obtained and verified by KTVU, flies in stark contrast to what dozens of women have described, both to this news agency and their attorneys, on their horrific bus treks across the country to other prisons. Women described being shackled so tight they bruised, being screamed at and told they were "whining bitches," and kept in the extreme cold and heat as bus drivers and officers blamed them for the prison shutdown, which Peters announced abruptly on April 11.

That announcement came 10 days after a federal judge appointed a special master over FCI Dublin, which has been riddled with sex abuse crimes.

Peters told her staff that as of Tuesday, "all women have been successfully transferred to other Bureau locations" with the exception of a small group of women who might be freed early to a halfway house or on compassionate release. A source told KTVU there might be 40 women who fall into this category.

Peters said that the transfer involved "careful planning and coordination to ensure the safe transfer of women to other facilities, with special attention given to their unique programming, medical, and mental health requirements."

That statement also is completely opposite of what dozens of women have reported to KTVU and attorneys over the last week. Steven, a husband of one of the woman, described how tightly he wife was bound when she was taken across the country, how she wasn't fed, how she has suffered skin rashes for months, likely from the asbestos and mold at the prison, and when she arrived at her new location, was given a top bunk despite having multiple sclerosis.

Several women have reported to their families that they were bruised on the journey from the chains they were told to wear around their ankles and bellies.

"For those of you that participated in a positive way, your dedication to maintaining security during these transfers, while also being sensitive to the needs of those in our care, is commendable," Peters wrote.

Peters also noted that the closure of FCI Dublin is temporary, but she did not say what is going in its place. She added that no one will lose their jobs as a result of the shutdown, and she needs to assess the facility "to determine the next steps."

Read the entire letter from BOP Director Colette S. Peters below:

"For those of you that participated across the Bureau and put your best corrections-self forward during this complicated and important mission, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for your tireless efforts in facilitating the successful transition of individuals from Dublin following its temporary closure.

As of April 23, 2024, all women have been successfully transferred to other Bureau locations with the exception of a small group of individuals pending release or transfer to community confinement. Each individual underwent a thorough assessment to determine the best placement for them, with a goal to keep everyone as close as possible to their expected release locations. We also ensured they had access to their legal representatives once they arrived at their receiving institutions.

The process involved careful planning and coordination to ensure the safe transfer of women to other facilities, with special attention given to their unique programming, medical, and mental health requirements. We continue to expect that the women's needs are addressed with compassion and respect, providing ongoing support as needed. We remain committed to helping each individual adjust to their new environment with the necessary care and support.

For those of you that participated in a positive way, your dedication to maintaining security during these transfers, while also being sensitive to the needs of those in our care, is commendable. I appreciate the thoughtful assessments that were conducted to determine appropriate placements, again, striving to keep individuals as close to their communities and legal support as possible. The ongoing evaluation and support for their mental health and adjustment demonstrates our commitment to their well-being.

We are aware of the impact a temporary closure may have on our Dublin employees. As previously stated, no one will lose their jobs as a result of this action. We will be conducting an assessment of the facility and our population needs to determine the next steps. We will provide updates as soon as we have them.

To the overwhelming majority of employees who carry out their duties faithfully, thank you for your unwavering commitment to making this transition as smooth and compassionate as possible. Your work is crucial in ensuring the safety and dignity of those in your care, and it does not go unnoticed."

