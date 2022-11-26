Botched Antioch robbery turns fatal, 1 dead, suspect at large

article

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly killed a convenience store worker after a robbery went wrong in Antioch.

Police say they received a call just after 2:00 a.m. on Saturday claiming an employee of a Chevron gas station convenience store was shot in the head.

Officials pronounced the 36-year-old victim dead at the scene.

Officials said the suspects fled on foot. Police did not give a description of the suspects.

They do not know if the suspects made off with money or stolen goods after the shooting.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Antioch police.