BottleRock 2024 lineup announced

Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran and Stevie Nicks will headline BottleRock Napa Valley over Memorial Day weekend.

The full lineup of the 3-day festival was announced Monday. Tickets for the May 24-26 mega music event go on sale tomorrow.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, hard rockers Queens of the Stoned Age, and Maná, a pop band from Mexico, are some of the other well-known acts that appear at the top of the bill.

The annual event is held in downtown Napa at the Napa Valley Expo.