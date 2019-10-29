Boulder Creek-based website powers up the old-fashioned way during PG&E outages

Some PG&E customers without power since the October 26 power shutdown have been warned about a new shut off, before their electricity has even comes back on.

Most businesses in downtown Boulder Creek in the Santa Cruz Mountains are without power, including the internet company Tablebases.com.

Tuesday, employees who work at the company's Boulder Creek office, were wired up the old-fashioned way with a generator and extension chords throughout the office.

After days without power, workers say it has been difficult to keep the small business running.

"That's been almost impossible, but we've got a generator and we have backup internet here. We don't have heat, but we'll live with that I guess. Which is why I'm dressed like Nanook of the North here," said employee Valerie Hollen.

Hollen said she and other employees wear many hats for the company. And now three layers, fingerless gloves, and headlamps to get the job done in the dark, cold workspace in the mornings.

"Being an internet business, the internet speed being slow can affect everything you do," said employee Michael Mihalik.

They are considered some of the lucky ones. The majority of the businesses in downtown Boulder Creek do not have generators and have been without power since Friday.

Tuesday, PG&E warned residents about a new public safety power shutoff that is estimated to start around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

"I just got another alert that said they'll be turning the power off today," said Eric Adema of Boulder Creek. "The power is already off so it's really confusing."

Adema said he's a DJ at the local community radio station, KBCZ 90.1, which is also without power and unable to broadcast.

One local gas station is running on a generator and packed with people filling up propane and gas canisters.

"I feel lucky to have a generator and power in the first place. Lucky to be safe (and) not close to fires," said Richard Mcintosh, who recently moved to Boulder Creek.

"The last time it was three and a half days. Now we're stretching into our fourth day this time and we were told it would only be two days," said Wade Larsen of Boulder Creek.

Larsen said he was better prepared for this latest planned outage but still did not expect to be without power for this long.

"We're running low on batteries, and running low on fuel, and running low on patience," said Larsen.

People living in the mountains said they're used to losing power, but not for the length and breadth of the latest power shutdown.

A PG&E crew was working Tuesday on the power lines in downtown Boulder Creek.

One PG&E employee said his team is working 12-16 hour shifts repairing the lines and running on adrenaline.