Bowling, worship, movie theaters can begin to open up in Alameda County

Published 
Coronavirus in the Bay Area
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County moves into orange tier

Alameda County can now allow more businesses to reopen. Sara Zendehnam reports

OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County gets a little more freedom on Friday as more businesses are allowed to reopen or expand.

The list includes family entertainment centers like bowling alleys, dining, worship services and movie theaters, which can now all open indoors at up to 25 percent capacity.

Indoor retail and malls can expand to 50 percent capacity, while wedding - funerals and indoor gyms can now allow 25 percent capacity.

Earlier this month, the state announced Alameda County entered the orange tier of California's four-tier reopening plan.

That’s the third least-restrictive tier and at the moderate risk level.

That means the county sees one to 3.9 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people daily and a 2 to 4.9 percent positivity rate.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said she’s thrilled about moving into this next phase and credits residents for getting to this point.

She thanked everyone for their "sacrifices" and keeping their social distance. 