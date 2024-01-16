Expand / Collapse search

Box truck crashes into CHP patrol vehicle and school bus in the South Bay, no injuries

By KTVU staff
Published 
California Highway Patrol
Photos courtesy CHP San Jose. 

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Part of a roadway is closed in the South Bay after a box truck collided with a school bus and a highway patrol vehicle Tuesday afternoon, officials say. 

California Highway Patrol - San Jose said the number 2 northbound lane of SR-17 at Alma Bridge Road is closed after the crash. No one was injured. 

Highway patrol posted photos of the crash at around 2:50 p.m.  The roadway runs along the Lexington Reservoir. Officials did not say what led up to or caused the crash. They did not indicate if any of the drivers involved received a citation. 

Crews are at the scene to clear the lane.  

We will update this story when we learn more information. 

