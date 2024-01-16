Box truck crashes into CHP patrol vehicle and school bus in the South Bay, no injuries

article

Part of a roadway is closed in the South Bay after a box truck collided with a school bus and a highway patrol vehicle Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

California Highway Patrol - San Jose said the number 2 northbound lane of SR-17 at Alma Bridge Road is closed after the crash. No one was injured.

Highway patrol posted photos of the crash at around 2:50 p.m. The roadway runs along the Lexington Reservoir. Officials did not say what led up to or caused the crash. They did not indicate if any of the drivers involved received a citation.

Crews are at the scene to clear the lane.

We will update this story when we learn more information.

Photos courtesy CHP San Jose.