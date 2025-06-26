Brandy and Monica announce 'The Boy Is Mine' Tour: When they'll be in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - It’s been nearly 30 years since the release of Brandy and Monica’s chart-topping single "The Boy Is Mine," and now, fans will get a chance to see the two on the road together for the first time.
The tour was named in honor of the iconic duet and the two members of R&B royalty will co-headline with Kelly Rowland, Muni Long and Jamal Roberts.
2025 ‘The Boy is Mine’ tour dates
What we know:
The tour was announced Tuesday on social media.
"The Boy Is Mine" tour kicks off on Oct. 16 in Cincinnati. The greater majority of the tour will take place on the East Coast and Midwest. For those who want to see them out West, tour stops are scheduled in Los Angeles, Oakland and Las Vegas.
See a full list of scheduled tour dates below:
- 10/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
- 10/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- 10/18 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- 10/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- 10/30 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
- 10/31 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- 11/1 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum
- 11/02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- 11/7 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- 11/8 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- 11/9 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- 11/13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- 11/14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
- 11/15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC
- 11/16 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- 11/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- 11/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- 11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
- 11/23 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
- 11/29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- 11/30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- 12/5 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- 12/6 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- 12/7 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Watch the trailer below:
By the numbers:
"The Boy Is Mine" was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks.
Monica and Brandy during 1998 MTV Video Music Awards at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.
The Source: Information from Brandy and Monica's official social media accounts.