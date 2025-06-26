article

The Brief R&B singers Brandy and Monica released the single "The Boy Is Mine" in 1998. Nearly 30 years later, the two will go on tour together for the first time.



It’s been nearly 30 years since the release of Brandy and Monica’s chart-topping single "The Boy Is Mine," and now, fans will get a chance to see the two on the road together for the first time.

The tour was named in honor of the iconic duet and the two members of R&B royalty will co-headline with Kelly Rowland, Muni Long and Jamal Roberts.

2025 ‘The Boy is Mine’ tour dates

What we know:

The tour was announced Tuesday on social media.

"The Boy Is Mine" tour kicks off on Oct. 16 in Cincinnati. The greater majority of the tour will take place on the East Coast and Midwest. For those who want to see them out West, tour stops are scheduled in Los Angeles, Oakland and Las Vegas.

See a full list of scheduled tour dates below:

10/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

10/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

10/18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

10/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/30 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

10/31 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

11/1 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

11/02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

11/7 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

11/8 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

11/9 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

11/13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

11/14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

11/15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

11/16 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

11/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

11/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

11/23 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

11/29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

11/30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

12/5 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

12/6 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

12/7 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

By the numbers:

"The Boy Is Mine" was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks.

