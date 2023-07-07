Break-in at Union City cannabis dispensary leads to shooting

article

An attempted robbery of a cannabis dispensary in Union City has led to a search for suspects wanted for attempted murder, the police department said Friday.

At about 1:38 a.m. early Friday morning, police were alerted to a panic alarm at the FLOR cannabis dispensary on Courthouse Drive. On-site security said suspects forced themselves into the business to steal property, according to the Union City Police Department.

When security confronted them, the suspects began shooting and struck one person, who is expected to survive.

The suspects fled from the scene and have not been located, Union City Police said.

Detectives are investigating this as an attempted murder.

Anyone who might have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Rivas at (510) 675-5399 or the investigations unit at (510) 675-5207.