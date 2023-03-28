Broken glass at Salesforce East in San Francisco closes streets

article

Emergency officials in San Francisco on Tuesday asked the public to avoid the area of Mission Street at Salesforce East because of shattered glass.

Firefighters said the window at the building at 350 Mission Street cracked but no glass fell to the street.

Engineers were able to secure the building and no injuries were reported.

Still, crews closed the area between Main and Fremont streets.

Officials said that drivers should expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.

Last week, the same building had at least 20 broken or cracked windows, prompting the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection to issue a violation notice.

It was one of a half dozen high rises that had falling or broken windows following last Tuesday's bomb cyclone storm, a day volatile wind gusts and rain lashed the Bay Area.