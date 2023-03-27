Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior
6
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM PDT, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 2:00 PM PDT, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

Next Bay Area storm hits Tuesday morning, here's what to expect

By KTVU staff
Published 
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Rain, wind, and snow to accompany next Bay Area storm

Rain, wind and snow are all in the Bay Area forecast as another storm is headed our way. KTVU Meteorologist Bill Martin says its not as major as last weeks atmospheric river and that the system should push out of the region fairly quickly on Tuesday.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain, wind, and snow are all in the Bay Area forecast as another storm is headed our way. 

This time, the storm is dropping southward out of the Gulf of Alaska. It will strengthen as it traverses the Pacific Northwest with light rain developing over the North Bay late Monday night. Heavy showers are expected early to mid-Tuesday morning. 

"This is a strong to moderate storm. It is not the storm that we had last week," said KTVU Meteorologist Bill Martin. 

This is the 15th storm in the series of atmospheric rivers. 

A cold front will sweep the entire Bay Area and Central Coast on Tuesday.  There is the potential for 60 mph wind gusts in coastal gaps, ridges and peaks. This will increase the risk of downed trees, limbs and power lines that have been accompanying these storms. San Francisco could see gusts at 23 mph, with the windiest conditions expected in the North Bay. Santa Rosa and San Rafael could see gusts of up to 47 mph. The winds are expected to be strongest at around 9 a.m. and should die down rapidly by late morning. 

The unsettled wet weather pattern will last a couple of days and is accompanied by wind advisories and wind warnings. The wind advisory for parts of the Bay Area is for Tuesday, 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a winter storm warning in effect for the Sierra Tahoe region in the mountains. That will expire Wednesday evening. 

SEE ALSO: Novato landslide could threaten Highway 101 and major water main

Snow accumulations are likely in the highest peaks of the Bay Area and Central Coast. 

Tuesday's high temperatures are forecast to be in the mid 50s throughout the region. 

This latest system is expected to push through the region fairly quickly. 

KTVU's Bill Martin expects mostly scattered showers by noon. 

KTVU Meteorologist Roberta Gonzales contributed to this story. 