Next Bay Area storm hits Tuesday morning, here's what to expect

Rain, wind, and snow are all in the Bay Area forecast as another storm is headed our way.

This time, the storm is dropping southward out of the Gulf of Alaska. It will strengthen as it traverses the Pacific Northwest with light rain developing over the North Bay late Monday night. Heavy showers are expected early to mid-Tuesday morning.

"This is a strong to moderate storm. It is not the storm that we had last week," said KTVU Meteorologist Bill Martin.

This is the 15th storm in the series of atmospheric rivers.

A cold front will sweep the entire Bay Area and Central Coast on Tuesday. There is the potential for 60 mph wind gusts in coastal gaps, ridges and peaks. This will increase the risk of downed trees, limbs and power lines that have been accompanying these storms. San Francisco could see gusts at 23 mph, with the windiest conditions expected in the North Bay. Santa Rosa and San Rafael could see gusts of up to 47 mph. The winds are expected to be strongest at around 9 a.m. and should die down rapidly by late morning.

The unsettled wet weather pattern will last a couple of days and is accompanied by wind advisories and wind warnings. The wind advisory for parts of the Bay Area is for Tuesday, 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a winter storm warning in effect for the Sierra Tahoe region in the mountains. That will expire Wednesday evening.

SEE ALSO: Novato landslide could threaten Highway 101 and major water main

Snow accumulations are likely in the highest peaks of the Bay Area and Central Coast.

Tuesday's high temperatures are forecast to be in the mid 50s throughout the region.

This latest system is expected to push through the region fairly quickly.

KTVU's Bill Martin expects mostly scattered showers by noon.

KTVU Meteorologist Roberta Gonzales contributed to this story.