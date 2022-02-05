Brown Deer shooting: 3 dead including suspect, police say

Police said three people are dead – including the suspect – after a shooting at an apartment complex near Brown Deer Road and Park Plaza Court Saturday morning, Feb. 5.

Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer identified the suspect as a 26-year-old man who lived at the apartment complex. The suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Nimmer said.

A 31-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were shot and killed during the incident, according to police. A 36-year-old man was also shot and injured; he is expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Nimmer said officers were called shortly after 10 a.m. for a shots fired report. Upon arrival, the police chief said a squad car was struck by gunfire that came from a second-story balcony – but no officers or K-9s were injured. No officers from any responding law enforcement agency returned fire, he said.

Shortly after shots were fired at officers, Nimmer said officers heard one more round fired. It is believed that that was the self-inflicted gunshot.

Police respond to an incident near Park Plaza Court and Brown Deer Road

Officers set up a perimeter, and tactical teams entered the roughly 60-unit apartment complex and cleared the scene, the chief said. Residents were asked to shelter in place.

The shooting appears to have started as a domestic incident; the suspect and at least one of the victims knew one another, police said. There is no ongoing threat, and no other suspects sought. The apartment complex has been deemed safe and secure.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

A child was inside the apartment with the suspect at the time, Nimmer said, but was not shot or injured and is now with family.

A handful of other agencies, including the FBI and Milwaukee Police Department, assisted the scene.

The investigation, conducted by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team and led by the Wauwatosa Police Department, is ongoing. The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation and crime lab are also assisting.

Advertisement

Nimmer said the additional agencies were brought in to help due to the scope of the "magnitude" of the investigation.