Brush fire erupts in Castaic near 5 Freeway; Evacuations issued

As temperatures soared across Southern California due to a late-summer heat wave, a brush fire erupted in Castaic on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a freeway closure and sending at least two people to the hospital.

The "Route Fire" sparked around 12:20 p.m. near the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway just north of Lake Hughes Road, according to Angeles National Forest officials. A short time later, officials announced the freeway was closed in the area as crews battle the blaze.

At last check, the fire has extended to about 600 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley station.

Authorities said seven firefighters have suffered heat-related injuries while battling the Route Fire. Of the seven, five have been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The California Highway Patrol announced closures on both sides of the freeway. All southbound lanes were closed at Templin Highway and all northbound lanes were being diverted off at Parker Road. Caltrans said drivers should seek alternate routes because it's unknown when lanes will reopen. Alternate routes may include Route 14 and 138, the agency added.

At the time of the fire, FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban said it was 107 degrees in the Castaic area, which is roughly 10 miles north of Santa Clarita.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were working to knock down the hillside fire including CAL Fire, the Los County Fire Department, and the Angeles National Forest.

EVACUATION ORDERS

The Route Fire has prompted a mandatory evacuation order to go into effect for the following areas:

Paradise Mobile Estates

All buildings and structures south of Templin Highway along Upper Ridge Route Road

All the impacted residents are being ordered to evacuate north of the area.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Los Angeles County supervisor Kathryn Barger tweeted that Northlake Hills Elementary School in Castaic was being evacuated due to the fire. Barger said that only 10 students and staff members were on campus Wednesday but sheriff's deputies were there to ensure a safe evacuation.

The majority of Southern California is under an Excessive Heat Warning through Labor Day weekend. In addition, the brutal heat wave prompted a statewide Flex Alert from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters also continue to fight the Glutch Fire near the San Gabriel Dam.

