Brush fire interrupts BART service between Balboa Park and Daly City

A fire interrupted BART service and caused major delays and travel disruptions on Tuesday afternoon.

There were no trains running between Daly City and Balboa Park, where there are typically four lines operating, and service south of Daly City was cut off from San Francisco, Bay Area Rapid Transit reported.

The interruption was the third such instance in as many weeks. A May 9 computer crash stopped commuters across the BART service area for several hours before service was restored, while East Bay service was halted last week following an explosion that burned through track cables at the San Leandro station.

The fire on Tuesday came only one day after regular service resumed on BART's green line between Daly City and North San Jose. Passenger service had been stopped for six days following an electrical fire that stopped all green line service.

Trains departing San Francisco for Daly City, the San Francisco International Airport or Millbrae were turned around at the 24th Street and Mission station, or the Montgomery station, BART representatives reported. Trains traveling north from Millbrae toward San Francisco were being turned around at Daly City.