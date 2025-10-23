Brush fire 'size of three football fields' sparks in San Jose hills

A large brush fire broke out in the East San Jose hills on Thursday afternoon. The fire has already grown to cover more than three football fields, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The fire was first reported at 2:29 p.m. on Penitencia Creek Road in Alum Rock Park; by 3:04, SJFD's response was upgraded to Tier 3. The fire has been named the Creek Fire, and it has drawn crews from CalFire's Santa Cruz Unit as well.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KTVU for updates.