A brush fire popped up in San Jose near Highway 101 early Saturday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire was reported near Alum Rock and Hwy-101 on the southbound side. The two right lanes were closed as crews responded to the fire.

Brush fire that sparked on June 16

CalTrans cameras captured the area. A brush fire sparked in the same area last week.

