Bullet strikes Vallejo police patrol car, no arrests

The Vallejo Police Department is investigating what they're calling an assault on officers after a bullet struck one of their patrol cars Saturday morning.

Two officers were performing routine patrols in the area of Harbor Way and Mare Island Way just after 1 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots.

Responding in the direction of the gunfire, the officers found at least one shot hit their patrol car.

Neither officer was injured. Police have not made any arrests.

"We are thankful to report that none of our officers were injured during this incident. The safety of our community and our officers is our top priority, and we want to assure the public that we are fully committed to exhausting every lead to bring those responsible to justice," the department said.

It's unclear if the officers were deliberately targeted, and a motive was not given by police.

The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Vallejo Police Department at (707) 651-7146.