Bullets strike Vallejo woman’s apartment during police shooting of vandalism suspect

The Brief Vallejo police say the suspect pointed what appeared to be a handgun before officers opened fire. A resident says several bullets struck the outside of her apartment, and even pierced her laundry room.



A Vallejo woman says she was startled by gunfire that tore through her apartment during a police shooting involving a vandalism suspect Friday evening.

Shelby, who declined to give her last name, said she moved to the complex about a month ago.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at Blue Rock Village Apartments on Ascot Parkway, where Vallejo police say officers responded to reports of possible vandalism involving a car.

The suspect was later identified as 24-year-old Alexander Schumann, who was wanted on several outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants.

Officers said that when they located Schumann, he walked toward them and pointed what appeared to be a handgun. Police opened fire. Schumann was airlifted to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Resident recounts close call inside her apartment

Shelby said multiple bullets struck the outside of her apartment.

"So here’s one of them… this one actually went through my building into my laundry room... there's one more," she said, pointing to damage from the gunfire.

She said she had just sat down to relax on her day off when she heard the shots.

"I thought they were fireworks at first, I thought okay, it's Vallejo, fireworks, whatever and then I start to hear screaming and yelling. I look out my window and I find officers standing over a body," Shelby said.

She said she saw officers tending to the suspect after the shooting.

"Making sure he's okay, trying to reassure him, making sure he's alive and calling ambulances," she said.

Shelby said she’d seen the suspect around the complex before and never witnessed anything concerning.

"I've seen him around a few times, I’ve never seen him violent, it's what a few of us neighbors were saying, we've seen him walk around. I guess he has family members that live here," she said.

She also shared that one bullet struck an exterior wall near where her dog was kenneled - another close call.

"I will say it was a little shocking," she said.

Despite the experience, she said she still feels positive about her new neighborhood.

"It's a good place, I love the area, I've never had any issues since, no break-ins, nothing like that."

Vallejo police said the weapon recovered at the scene appeared to be a BB or pellet gun.

The department plans to hold a town hall meeting within the next two weeks to provide additional information about the incident.