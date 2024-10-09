Bureau of Prisons answers questions about drugs, lockdowns at FCI Waseca

KTVU asked the Bureau of Prisons to respond to questions about drug use and lockdowns at FCI Waseca in Minnesota.

Here is the Q&A in full:

Q: Women complain they have been placed in lockdown/the SHU for minor infractions. Is there a policy before placing people in the SHU?



A: Yes, the Federal Bureau of Prisons' (FBOP) Inmate Discipline Program has provisions to allow FBOP employees to sanction individuals who commit prohibited acts to help protect the public and ensure safe, secure, and orderly operation of correctional facilities. The discipline process is administered based on specific details of each incident. The Inmate Discipline Program is authorized by 18 U.S.C. 4042(a)(3) and can be found on our public website here.



Among other safeguards, the FBOP policy requires that the Warden and other relevant employees, including representatives from medical, psychology, unit management, and correctional services, meet once a week to review the case of each and every individual in the SHU to ensure they are there for appropriate reasons and are not in SHU longer than appropriate.



Additionally, Page 4 of Program Statement 5270.11, "Special Housing Units," found here.

Q: What are you doing about the drug problem at Waseca? Have any staff been questioned or put on leave for bringing in contrabrand?



A: The safety of employees and incarcerated individuals is of the utmost importance at all FBOP facilities, including the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Waseca. The introduction of narcotics and other prohibited drugs or controlled substances poses a threat to this safety as well as to the security of FBOP facilities.

The FBOP uses a multi-faceted approach to tackle the problem of contraband being introduced into our facilities, and, as appropriate, we evaluate and deploy contraband-detecting technologies, including walk-through metal detectors and whole-body imaging devices.

For safety and security reasons, as well as to protect the integrity of any investigatory process involved, we do not elaborate any further on specific security procedures nor can we provide more detail about ongoing efforts to address drugs at FCI Waseca.



Also, for privacy, safety, and security reasons, the FBOP does not release information regarding whether a particular employee is the subject of allegations, investigations, or sanctions.

However, as to the question about any employee who illegally brings in contraband, we can share that the FBOP, including FCI Waseca, is committed to eradicating criminal activity and unethical behavior in the agency.

Concerning illegal activities, the policy is clear: all employees are subject to discipline, up to and including removal, for failing to follow operational policy guidance and the ethical guidance provided in the Standards of Employee Conduct (Standards or Standards of Conduct). The policy can be found here.



All allegations of misconduct are referred for investigation, pursuant to policy, which can be found here. The Office of Internal Affairs (OIA) reports allegations of violations of employee misconduct, including allegations of criminal conduct, to the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG).



Q: Women say they are being indiscriminately punished for minor infractions, like giving someone a hug or "looking like" they're on drugs. Can you respond?



A: While we do not comment on anecdotal allegations, we can share that the FBOP does not permit indiscriminate punishment.



Q: Why has BOP cut off the women's ability (who are in SHU or lockdown) to email, call, write, visit their loved ones?



A: FBOP has not cut off every women’s ability (who are in SHU or on modified operations) to e-mail, call, write, visit their loved ones. While there are times that some of these may be limited or controlled for various reasons, absent these, women in the SHU still have access to visitation, and telephone calls.



Indeed, in accordance with 28 C.F.R. 540.18 and Program Statements 5265.14, Correspondence (found here ), and 5800.16, Mail Management Manual (found here), and 1315.07, Legal Activities, Inmate (found here) all incarcerated individuals, including those in the SHU, are afforded prompt access to general written mail/correspondence and legal mail (special mail). Ordinarily, correspondence will be processed and delivered within 24 hours with special and legal mail afforded priority.



Q: What mental health services are provided at FCI Waseca? Are there enough counselors to accommodate the women's needs?



A: Currently, FCI Waseca has three Clinical Psychologists and four treatment specialists who assist in providing mental health services.

FCI Waseca provides 24-hour crisis support services as well as a wide variety of mental health services to incarcerated individuals. Some programs include Anger Management, Trauma in Life, Seeking Safety, Cognitive Processing Therapy, and Emotional Self-Regulation. Additionally, FCI Waseca’s Psychology Department provides a Peer Support Specialist Apprenticeship for incarcerated individuals.

