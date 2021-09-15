Businessman honored for tipping off Campbell police off to man with racist manifesto

Campbell businessman Farukh Mamedov will be honored Wednesday for tipping police to a man found with weapons and a racist manifesto.

Mamedov saw Wesley Martines acting suspiciously last July and notified police.

Martines was reportedly looking into cars and a storage shed near East Sunny Oaks Avenue.

Police found two high-powered rifles, body armor, and bomb-making materials in his car. They also discovered a manifesto that outlined plans to wipe out the Black, Hispanic, and Jewish populations.

The ammunition found in Martines' vehicle was personally inscribed with sayings such as "Cop Killer," "To a widow from the Grim Reaper," and "A Good Start," the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said.

"This is an incredibly scary situation that could have very easily been the next mass shooting in our county," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said.

Advertisement

See also: Campbell arrest leads to discovery of 'cop killer' inscribed bullets, rifles, and racist manifesto, police say