SF International Film Festival includes talk of debuts, possibility of Sundance in Bay

article

Fans of world cinema lined up this weekend for the 67th annual San Francisco International Film Festival.

While much of the talk was about this year's big debuts, there was also buzz surrounding the San Francisco Film Commission's newly expressed interest in perhaps luring the Sundance Film Festival to the City.

In a statement to KTVU, The San Francisco-Film Commission said in part, "The City can confirm we will be submitting to the Request For Information (RFI) proposal…San Francisco stands as the perfect backdrop for the Sundance Film Festival, with a rich history in celebrating the groundbreaking works of independent filmmakers from around the world."

Organizers of the 46-year-old Sundance Film Festival are mulling a move away from its Park City, Utah home and have invited interested cities to submit a proposal.

"I guess I feel a little protective of the festival we have here, so as long as they can co-exist peacefully," said John Knight, who was attending a screening at the San Francisco International Film Festival at the Marina Theater.

Among the films being showcased Saturday night at the theater was Ru, the story of a 10-year-old and his family fleeing Vietnam after the 1975 Fall of Saigon.

"I love that you can just walk in and see something from a whole different world," said Knight.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Lena Josephine Marano, Nicholas Ma and Lexi Perkel arrive at the world premiere of "Mabel" at the 67th San Francisco International Film Festival at Vogue Theatre on April 27, 2024 in San Francisco, Californ Expand

Also at the theater, was first-time festivalgoer, Daniel Weekes: "You’re getting films from all over the world…We went to Sundance earlier in January, and we thought why not try one in our hometown…Last night we saw some film that was in Romanian, German, and English."

Weekes added that he hoped the San Francisco Film Commission would be successful in wooing Sundance.

"I think that would be super cool. The city has so much to offer," he said.

The San Francisco International Film Festival runs from April 24–28. A selection of films will be given encore presentations from May 2–4 at the Roxie Theater.