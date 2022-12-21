By the numbers: Northern California's 6.4 earthquake

Most agree that while the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that violently shook Northern California's Humboldt County on Tuesday was not the "Big One," it still caused enough death and damage to upset grieving families, send crews out to make repairs and rattle nerves.

Here are some facts about the quake by the numbers:

The earthquake struck at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 210 miles northwest of San Francisco.

The epicenter was offshore about 10 miles in the Pacific Ocean.

Two people died of medical emergencies during or following the quake. They were 72 and 83 years old.

At least 12 people were injured, mostly be falling objects.

Up to 80 aftershocks were felt.

There is a 13% chance that an earthquake greater than 5.0 will occur in the next week.

Nearly 3 million people were alerted of the quake, 10 seconds before it hit.

Roughly 72,000 people were without power for hours after the quake.

Three towns that were the most affected: Ferndale, Fortuna and Rio Dell.

Humboldt County has about 136,000 residents and is in a part of the state that has a long history of large earthquakes, including a magnitude 7.0 in 1980, a 7.2 quake in 1992 and a 6.8 in 2014, according to the California Earthquake Authority . Last year on the same day – Dec. 20 – a 6.2 quake hit in the same area as well.

State Route 211 buckled Ferndale, Calif. following a 6.4 quake. Dec. 20, 2022

This story was reported in Oakland, Calif.