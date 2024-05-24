CA DOJ makes recommendations to Antioch police after 2021 fatal shooting

article

The State Department of Justice is recommending communications improvements at the Antioch police department after a deadly shooting in 2021.

A report released by California Attorney General Rob Bonta Friday is part of the DOJ's continuous efforts to be more transparent and accountable in law enforcement practices, following the deadly shooting of Guadalupe Zavala in Antioch on Dec. 10, 2021.

Bonta says that while no criminal charges are "appropriate" for the case, there are "lessons to be learned."

"Loss of life is always a tragedy," Bonta said in a statement. "AB 1506 is a critical transparency and accountability tool, and our hope for this report is to provide some understanding and aid in advancing towards a safer California for all. The California Department of Justice remains steadfast in our commitment to working together with all law enforcement partners to ensure an unbiased, transparent, and accountable legal system for every resident of California."

On the night of Dec. 10, 2021, officers were called to the home of Zavala on a report of a man shooting at homes and cars.

During a six-hour standoff, investigators say Zavala also fired rounds at officers.

De-escalation efforts were unsuccessful and police fatally shot him as he ran toward an armored vehicle.

The State DOJ is recommending the Antioch police ensure officers are equipped with communications devices that can operate in hilly areas and that they can effectively and efficiently communicate with officers from other agencies.