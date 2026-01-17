California State Parks offer free vehicle entrance on MLK holiday

The Brief Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that more than 200 California state parks will offer free vehicle admission on Monday, Jan. 19. The move comes as a direct counter-policy to the Trump administration, which recently canceled the long-standing tradition of free entry to national parks for the civil rights holiday. The free admission at state parks is being funded by the California State Parks Foundation, a private nonprofit, rather than the state's general fund.



While thousands of Bay Area residents prepare to head outdoors for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, they will find a stark difference in what they pay at the gate depending on which park they visit.

‘Fair Access for Everyone’

At Mount Tamalpais State Park in Mill Valley, some visitors arrived early to enjoy the campsites and trails. For many, the ability to access public lands without a financial barrier is a matter of principle.

"I’m just stoked that more people will have access to the parks," said Michael, a park visitor camping with his family from Chico. "The more people who can come see this—how important it is—I think it’s a really great thing."

Hillary Colyer, an interpreter at Mt. Tam, noted that the free day aligns with the holiday’s meaning. "Part of Dr. King’s teachings is about fair access to recreational access to all people. That makes us very honored to support that mission," Colyer said.

The Big Picture: State vs. Federal Policy

The policy creates a notable contrast with federal lands. President Donald Trump recently removed Martin Luther King Jr. Day from the National Park Service’s "fee-free" calendar. In their place, the administration added June 14—the President's birthday and Flag Day—as a free entry day for U.S. residents.

"MLK Day has been shifted to Trump Day," Governor Newsom said during a press conference on Friday. "You’re now not able to go into federal parks for free."

New Fees for International Visitors

Adding to the changes this year, non-U.S. residents now face significantly higher costs at national monuments and parks:

Annual Passes: Increased from $80 to $250 for non-residents.

Entry Surcharges: A new $100 per-person fee is now required for international visitors at popular sites like Yosemite and the Grand Canyon.

The U.S. Secretary of the Interior defended the hikes in a statement, saying the policies "ensure that U.S. taxpayers... continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks."

What You Need to Know Before You Go

If you are planning to visit a California state park this Monday, keep the following exceptions in mind:

Participating Parks: The free policy applies to over 200 parks that typically charge for vehicle access.

Exceptions: Parks that charge a per-person fee (such as Hearst Castle) or specialized off-roading parks are not included in the free holiday promotion.

Peak Times: Sunday is expected to be one of the busiest days of the year at Mt. Tamalpais. Officials recommend arriving early as parking lots are expected to reach capacity.

